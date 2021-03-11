Midfielder Tomas Conechny's time with the Portland Timbers has come to an end.
Conechny spent parts of the previous three seasons with the Timbers before the MLS club announced Wednesday that the sides mutually agreed to terminate his contract.
The 22-year-old Argentine recorded one goal and three assists in 28 appearances (six starts) with Portland. He participated in eight MLS matches (three starts) in 2020.
The Timbers acquired Conechny from Argentine side San Lorenzo in July 2019. He initially had joined Portland on loan the previous year.
--Field Level Media
