Santiago Moreno scored the tying goal in the first half and the Portland Timbers finished in a 1-1 deadlock against visiting Nashville SC to extend their unbeaten streak to nine games.
The Timbers (7-6-11, 32 points) finished tied for the third time in their last four games and fifth time during their unbeaten run. Portland last lost a game on May 28 on the road against Inter Miami.
Teal Bunbury scored for Nashville SC (8-7-9, 33 points), who remain one point ahead of the Timbers in the Western Conference standings. Nashville finished in a 1-1 tie for the third consecutive game.
Nashville SC extended their winless streak to a season-high four games, and they are now 1-2-4 over their past seven contests.
Timbers goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic finished with four saves, while Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis had two saves.
Bunbury gave Nashville SC a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute, when he slotted a right-footed shot through traffic off a pass from Sean Davis. It was Bunbury's third goal of the season -- one in each of the past three games.
The Timbers answered in short time, getting Moreno's goal in the 27th minute when he pounced on a high rebound in the penalty area and fired a right-footed shot past Willis. It was Moreno's fifth goal of the season.
Nashville SC had a prime opportunity to take the lead in the 78th minute, but Alex Muyl's spinning shot from the edge of the 6-yard box was saved by Ivacic.
Jaroslaw Niezgoda had a chance to give the Timbers the lead two minutes into second-half stoppage time, but his shot was directed over the crossbar by Willis.
The Timbers played without forward Felipe Mora, who had a knee operation earlier Wednesday and is expected to miss the remainder of the season. Portland also was without forward Dairon Asprilla because of a one-game suspension for yellow-card accumulation.
The Timbers have now earned a point in all three meetings against Nashville SC over the past three seasons (1-0-2).
