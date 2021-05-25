Portland Timbers midfielder Andy Polo will undergo season-ending surgery on Wednesday to repair a left ruptured quadriceps muscle and a torn meniscus.
Polo, 26, sustained the injury following a tackle by Los Angeles Galaxy defender Derrick Williams during the Timbers' 3-0 loss on Saturday. Williams received a red card on the play.
Polo had yet to record a goal or assist in four appearances (three starts) this season. The Peru national team player notched two goals and five assists in 62 career appearances (40 starts) with the Timbers.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.