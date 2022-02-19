Portland Timbers forward Felipe Mora is expected to be sidelined approximately six weeks after undergoing arthroscopic debridement surgery of his left knee, the team announced.

The timeline puts Mora in line for a potential return against the visiting Los Angeles Galaxy on April 3.

Mora, 28, collected 11 goals and five assists in 29 matches (22 starts) last season. The Chilean international has 18 goals and seven assists in 48 career matches (35 starts) with the Timbers.

With Mora sidelined, designated player Jaroslaw Niezgoda likely will have an increased role early in the season for the Timbers.

--Field Level Media

