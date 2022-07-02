The Portland Timbers on Saturday extended defender Josecarlos Van Rankin's loan for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Van Rankin, 29, joined the MLS club in 2021 on a one-year loan from Liga MX side Club Deportivo Guadalajara (Chivas).

He has yet to record a goal or an assist while starting all of his 15 appearances for the Timbers this season. He had three assists in 33 appearances (27 starts) last season.

Van Rankin joined Guadalajara in 2018 on loan from UNAM, where he had played since 2012.

