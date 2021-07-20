Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull, already on the 60-day injured list, will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the majority -- if not all -- of the 2022 season.
Turnbull has been sidelined with a forearm strain following his last start on June 4. The Tigers transferred him to the 60-day IL on July 7.
Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said tests revealed chronic damage in Turnbull's elbow. The typical timetable for return from TJ surgery is 12-18 months.
Turnbull, 28, is in his fourth season with Detroit and was 4-2 with a 2.88 ERA. In nine starts, he struck out 44 batters and walked 12 over 50 innings.
On May 18, Turnbull no-hit the Mariners in Seattle in a 5-0 win.
In his career, Turnbull has an 11-25 record and a 4.25 ERA. That includes a 3-17 record (4.61 ERA) in 2019.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.