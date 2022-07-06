The Detroit Tigers placed reliever Wily Peralta on the 15-day injured list with a left hamstring strain on Wednesday.

The injury appeared to occur after the right-hander threw a pitch in the eighth inning of the Tigers' 11-4 win over the Cleveland Guardians.

In a corresponding move, the Tigers recalled right-handed reliever Will Vest from Toledo, just a day after he was sent to the Triple-A team.

Peralta, 33, is 2-0 on the season with a 2.16 ERA. He's thrown 33 1/3 innings over 23 games.

Vest, 27, has a 3.41 ERA and a 1-2 record in 26 appearances with the Tigers on the season.

The Tigers close out a four-game series with the Guardians on Wednesday, looking for a sweep.

--Field Level Media

