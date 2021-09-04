The Detroit Tigers promoted right-hander Drew Carlton from Triple-A Toledo ahead of Saturday night's game in Cincinnati.
Infielder Zack Short was sent down to Toledo following Friday's 15-5 win against the Reds.
Carlton, who turns 26 on Wednesday, was drafted in the 32nd round in 2017 out of Florida State and is in line to make his major league debut.
He is 3-3 with three saves and a 3.12 ERA in 29 games (two starts) this season for the Mud Hens. He has struck out 48 batters and walked 10 in 49 innings.
Short, 26, made his MLB debut in April and is batting .147 with six homers and 20 RBIs in 57 games this season.
