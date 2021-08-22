The Detroit Tigers placed right-hander Wily Peralta on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a blister on one of the fingers on his pitching hand.
Peralta allowed two runs on six hits in six innings in a 3-0 setback to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.
The 32-year-old is 3-3 with a 3.63 ERA in 13 appearances (12 starts) this season. He owns a 53-59 record with a 4.45 ERA in 224 career appearances (132 starts) with the Milwaukee Brewers, Kansas City Royals and Tigers.
In a corresponding move Sunday, the Tigers recalled right-hander Alex Lange from Triple-A Toledo.
Lange, 25, is 0-1 with a 6.88 ERA in 19 relief appearances this season.
--Field Level Media
