The Detroit Tigers placed right-hander Michael Fulmer on the 10-day injured list on Sunday with a cervical spine strain in his neck.
In a corresponding roster move, the Tigers recalled left-hander Miguel Del Pozo from Triple-A Toledo.
Fulmer, 28, took the loss in Saturday's 3-2 defeat to the Houston Astros after allowing back-to-back home runs in the sixth inning.
The 2016 AL Rookie of the Year is 4-4 with a 4.05 ERA in 25 games -- four starts -- this season. In 110 career games -- 89 starts -- all with the Tigers, the 2017 All-Star is 28-37 with a 4.09 ERA.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.