The Detroit Tigers placed designated hitter/first baseman Miguel Cabrera on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a left biceps strain.
Cabrera, in his 19th season, went 0-for-3 Saturday in an 11-3 loss to Cleveland Indians, dropping his batting average to .125. Cabrera hit a two-run homer in his first at-bat of the season but has just two hits since that long ball.
Cabrera, who turns 38 next week, was lifted for pinch-hitter JaCoby Jones in the ninth inning Saturday.
The 11-time All-Star and two-time MVP needs 131 hits to reach 3,000 and 12 homers to reach 500.
In a corresponding move, the Tigers selected the contract of infielder Renato Nunez.
--Field Level Media
