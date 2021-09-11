After he was scratched from his scheduled start Friday, the Detroit Tigers placed left-hander Matthew Boyd on the 10-day injured list Saturday with left elbow soreness.
In a corresponding move, the Tigers recalled left-hander Ian Krol from Triple-A Toledo.
Boyd, 30, is 3-8 with a 3.89 ERA in 15 starts this season and had previously missed more than a month with left arm discomfort.
In seven major league seasons with the Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays, Boyd is 37-62 in 149 appearances (145 starts) with a 4.96 ERA.
Krol, 30, had 12 relief appearances for the Tigers earlier this season, posting a 5.11 ERA. He is 8-6 with a 4.54 ERA in 237 relief appearances over seven seasons with the Washington Nationals, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Angels and Tigers.
