wire Tigers place DH/1B Miguel Cabrera (biceps) on IL Field Level Media Sep 4, 2022 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Detroit Tigers placed Miguel Cabrera on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a left biceps strain.The move is retroactive to Saturday for the 39-year-old designated hitter and first baseman.Cabrera is batting .256 with four homers and 37 RBIs in 102 games in his 20th year in the majors.The 12-time All-Star and two-time American League MVP has 506 career homers and 3,079 hits.In a corresponding transaction, Detroit selected the contract of Triple-A slugger Josh Lester ahead of Sunday's series finale with the visiting Kansas City Royals. Lester, 28, has played 723 games over seven seasons in the minors since the Tigers drafted him in the 13th round in 2015. The inflelder has not yet made his MLB debut.Lester is batting .243 with 25 homers, 35 doubles and 82 RBIs in 125 games this season with Toledo.To make room for him on the 40-man roster, outfielder Austin Meadows was transferred to the 60-day injured list.--Field Level Media Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Read Kickoff '22 Now View the e-Edition Search the MDJ's archives Never miss important local news from the MDJ Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. MDJ News Updates Select All / None Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now "Record-setting crowd" attends 36th annual Art in the Park in Marietta Square Smyrna man indicted for shooting at Marietta home on three occasions Judge dismisses $150M lawsuit filed by family of Vincent Truitt, killed by Cobb police in 2020 AROUND TOWN: A squabble, a snub, a scuffle, a scam Eastminster Presbyterian celebrates 50 years
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.