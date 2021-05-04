Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said starting pitcher Matthew Boyd will avoid the injured list and will likely start Sunday's home game against the Minnesota Twins.
The left-hander was removed in the second inning of last Thursday's start because of tendinitis in his left knee.
"We'll get Boyd on the back end of this rotation," Hinch said Tuesday on MLB Network Radio. "He'll start Sunday against the Twins if all things continue to progress. He avoided the injured list. He did miss a start. But the prognosis for him is pretty positive."
Boyd, 30, would have started Tuesday's road game against the Boston Red Sox; he threw off a mound on Monday.
"He's moving great," Hinch said.
The Tigers left-hander is 2-3 with 24 strikeouts and a 2.27 ERA in six starts covering 35 2/3 innings this season.
A sixth-round pick of the Blue Jays in the 2013 draft, Boyd is 36-57 in seven big-league seasons with a 4.94 ERA.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.