Detroit Tigers left-hander Matthew Boyd is expected to miss his next start with tendinitis in his left knee.

Manager AJ Hinch told reporters on Saturday that Boyd will likely skip his scheduled turn in the rotation Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, but can hopefully avoid a trip to the 10-day injured list.

"Right now, we don't think he's going to need that much time," Hinch said.

Boyd, who is 2-3 with a 2.27 ERA through six starts, could return to the mound during next weekend's home series with the Minnesota Twins.

Boyd, 30, was removed from Thursday's 11-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox in the second inning after experiencing discomfort in his left knee.

--Field Level Media

