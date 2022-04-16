The Detroit Tigers promoted right-hander Wily Peralta from Triple-A Toledo on Saturday.

In a corresponding move, the Tigers designated right-hander Bryan Garcia for assignment.

Peralta, who will turn 33 next month, made three relief appearances in the minors -- one with Class-A Lakeland and two with the Mud Hens -- to get him ready for the season in lieu of spring training.

He posted a 4-5 record with a 3.07 ERA in 19 appearances (18 starts) last season with Detroit.

Peralta owns a 54-61 mark with a 4.36 ERA in 230 career games (138 starts) with the Milwaukee Brewers (2012-17), Kansas City Royals (2018-19) and Tigers.

Garcia, 26, sports a 5-3 record with a 6.12 ERA in 72 career relief appearances with Detroit.

--Field Level Media

