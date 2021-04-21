The Detroit Tigers called up infielder Zack Short ahead of Wednesday's doubleheader with the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates.
First baseman Renato Nunez was designated for assignment to make room for Short on the 26-man roster.
Short, 25, was set to make his major league debut in Wednesday's afternoon opener, batting eighth and playing third base.
Short compiled a career .241 average in four seasons in the minors with 37 homers, 162 RBIs and 43 stolen bases in 371 games.
Nunez, 27, is batting .148 (4-for-27) with two homers, two doubles and three RBIs in seven games this season.
He is a career .245 hitter with 54 home runs and 150 RBIs in 300 games with the Oakland Athletics (2016-17), Texas Rangers (2018), Baltimore Orioles (2018-20) and Tigers.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.