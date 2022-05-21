Saturday's game between the Guardians and Detroit Tigers was postponed due to inclement weather in Cleveland.

The game will be made up on July 14 at 7:10 p.m.

Fans with tickets to Saturday's contest can use them for the July 14 game or exchange them before that date.

The Guardians were 6-1 winners in Friday night's series opener at Progressive Field. The series concludes Sunday at 1:40 p.m. ET.

--Field Level Media

