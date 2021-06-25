The Detroit Tigers-Houston Astros game scheduled for Friday at Detroit's Comerica Park has been postponed because of weather.
The teams will play a split, seven-inning doubleheader on Saturday, with games scheduled for 1:10 p.m. and 6:10 p.m. EDT, respectively.
The Tigers are 17-20 at home and 32-43 overall, while the Astros (47-28) have won 11 games in a row and held a stunning, major league-best run differential of plus-144 entering Friday -- the San Francisco Giants were second at plus-101.
--Field Level Media
