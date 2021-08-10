Detroit Tiger outfielders Akil Baddoo and Derek Hill left in the eighth inning of the game against the Baltimore Orioles Tuesday night after a hard collision in left center with Detroit leading 8-4.
Baddoo and Hill, both running full speed, collided hard in left center as Hill made the catch on a ball hit by Anthony Santander. Both players remained on the ground as the trainer came out.
Eventually both were able to walk off slowly under their own power.
