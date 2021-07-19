The Detroit Tigers on Monday agreed to terms with right-hander Ty Madden, the 32nd overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.
Madden posted a 14-6 record with a 2.59 ERA in 37 appearances (30 starts) with the University of Texas. He struck out 200 batters while walking 72 in 181 innings.
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, Madden had a 7-5 record with a 2.45 ERA last season. He led Big 12 Conference pitchers in strikeouts (137), innings pitched (113 2/3) and limiting the opposition to a .188 batting average.
--Field Level Media
