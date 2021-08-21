The Detroit Tigers activated speedy center fielder Derek Hill before Saturday's game at Toronto against the Blue Jays.
In a corresponding move, the team designated first baseman Renato Nunez for assignment.
Hill injured his left ribcage Aug. 10 in a collision with outfielder Akil Baddoo, who is close to returning from the concussion protocol.
Hill, 25, is hitting .250 with a home run, eight RBIs and six stolen bases. He was penciled in as the leadoff hitter on Saturday.
Nunez, 27, is hitting .189 with four home runs and seven RBIs in 14 games with Detroit this season.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.