The Detroit Tigers activated catcher Wilson Ramos from the 10-day injured list prior to Monday night's game against the host Seattle Mariners.
Ramos was placed on the IL on May 7 due to a lumbar strain in his back.
Ramos, a two-time All-Star, is batting .227 with six homers and 11 RBIs in 29 games in his first season with the Tigers.
The 33-year-old Ramos has a .273 career mark with 134 homers and 525 RBIs in 975 games with the Minnesota Twins (2010), Washington Nationals (2010-16), Tampa Bay Rays (2017-18), Philadelphia Phillies (2018) and New York Mets (2019-20).
The Tigers optioned right-hander Alex Lange to Triple-A Toledo to open up the roster spot.
Lange, 25, was 0-1 with a 7.43 ERA in 15 relief appearances this season.
--Field Level Media
