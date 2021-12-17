Tiger Woods' relentless rehabilitation work paid off in a major milestone when he was able to tee it up with son Charlie for Friday's Pro-Am ahead of the PNC Championship.

Woods is only 10 months removed from a February car accident that nearly cost him his leg. He used a cart to get around the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando while relishing the opportunity to be back on the course with his son.

"It was an awesome day," Woods said. "It was just awesome to be back out here playing and being out there with my son, and we just had an absolute blast."

Woods was noticeably cautious with how much pressure he put on the le