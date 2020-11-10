Tiger Woods will have to control more emotions Thursday when the five-time Masters winner takes to the fairways at Augusta, Ga., to begin his latest title defense.
It figures to be OK. He has experience in this department.
Woods will tee off on No. 10 at 7:55 a.m. ET when the first round begins at Augusta National Golf Club. His playing partners will be Ireland's Shane Lowry and 2019 U.S. Amateur champion Andy Ogletree. Daylight considerations necessitate players beginning their rounds on Nos. 1 and 10.
His back-nine start means he will reach the 18th hole mid-round. It was there, at No. 18 in the final round last year, where Woods fought back tears while walking to the green, knowing that he was about to reach another high point a remarkable career that looked to have come off the rails at one point.
"That was one of the most ... I still get chills thinking about it ... feelings coming up 18 and knowing that all I had to do was two-putt that 15-footer," Woods said. "Walking up there trying not to lose it and still saying, 'Hey, I've still got to two-putt this.'"
He actually needed a chip from off the green, followed by a two-putt but had enough cushion to play it safe. He hugged his son after the victory in a scene reminiscent of his 1997 Masters victory when Woods hugged his late father.
Woods' Masters green jacket still is in his possession, in overtime as it were. It was handed out nearly 19 months ago, with the extra time created because this year's tournament was delayed seven months by the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet the memories remain rich.
"It's not how I wanted to retain the jacket for this long," Woods said. "It's been incredible to have the jacket and to have it around the house and to share it with people, but to have it this long, it's not the way I wanted to have it. I wanted to earn it back in April."
By the looks of it, the delay might have helped his chances at a repeat.
Woods, 44, has had a rough go of it since the PGA Tour restarted in June, failing to finish in the top 35 of the six tournaments he has played. Further, he missed the cut at the U.S. Open and failed to qualify for the Tour Championship.
"I haven't put all the pieces together, and hopefully that will be this week," Woods said.
Woods nixed a practice round Tuesday but is planning to play nine holes Wednesday, weather permitting.
"My body is feeling better than I did last year, so it was a little bit easier to hit those shots," he said. "Hopefully this year, I'll be as consistent as I was last year. Last year, I was able to hit a lot of really good iron shots and I putted great. I had a great feel of the greens."
In addition to 2019, Woods won the Masters in 1997, 2001, 2002 and 2005. That history alone puts him among the favorites this week.
"Someone like him or Phil (Mickelson), I'd never take them out at a place like this," said Justin Thomas, the third-ranked player in the world. "I think this course is so unique that you don't need to play great to have a chance to win. I think you just need to be playing OK if you know the golf course.
"You know where to hit it, you know where not to hit it. And no one knows that better than Tiger."
--Field Level Media
