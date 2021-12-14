Tiger Woods has overcome lengthy odds to return to a competitive golf event just 10 months following a near-fatal car crash.
Odds being offered by one sportsbook say he and son Charlie are also heavy underdogs to best the other 19 teams in this week's PNC Championship. The annual winter team event pairs a major champion with a family member.
Woods readily admits he is nowhere near close to being able to compete in a PGA Tour event. But he will return to the course this week with Charlie, now 12, after teaming together for a seventh-place finish last year.
Team Woods is being offered at +1000 to win by SportsBetting.ag, which is tied for the sixth-shortest odds in the field. That's still well behind the returning victorious team of Justin Thomas and his father Mike, who are heavy pre-tournament favorites at +180.
The next-shortest odds belong to Matt Kuchar and 14-year-old son Cameron (+650), who tied for fifth last year at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes in Orlando, Fla.
Vijay Singh and son Qass finished one stroke behind Team Thomas last year but are returning as +1400 longshots by the sportsbook.
PNC Championship Odds:
Team Thomas: +180
Team Kuchar: +650
Team Furyk: +750
Team Cink: +900
Team Stenson: +900
Team B. Watson: +1000
Team Daly: +1000
Team Woods: +1000
Team Singh: +1400
Team N. Korda: +1600
Team Beem: +2800
Team Harrington: +2800
Team Lehman: +2800
Team Duval: +6600
Team O'Meara: +6600
Team Trevino: +8000
Team Faldo: +20000
Team Player: +20000
Team Price: +20000
Team T. Watson: +20000
Team Singh will make its 15th start at the PNC Championship since 2003.
That still falls far short of Team Trevino -- 82-year-old Lee Trevino is the only player to have competed in all 23 previous PNC Championships and will tee it up this week with son Daniel.
The event used a scramble format that allows both team members to hit a tee shot and then select the preferred shot.
This will be the first time Woods tees it up in front of the public since this event last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.