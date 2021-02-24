Thursday's game between the Vegas Golden Knights and host Sharks has been postponed after a San Jose player entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, the league announced.
The NHL said on Wednesday that the Sharks' training facility will be closed until further notice as a precaution.
A makeup date has yet to be announced for this game. San Jose and Vegas had two games against each other postponed earlier this month due to NHL protocols.
The Golden Knights (11-4-1, 23 points) are scheduled to return to action on Saturday against the host Anaheim Ducks.
The Sharks (7-8-2, 16 points) are slated to return versus the host St. Louis Blues on Saturday.
--Field Level Media
