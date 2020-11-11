PGA: The Masters - Practice Round

Nov 11, 2020; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Course workers under their umbrellas in the morning drizzle during a practice round for The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National GC. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

 Michael Madrid

Thunderstorms halted the final practice rounds at the Masters on Wednesday and the conditions could be a preview for the first round of the delayed major tournament on Thursday.

According to weather.com, there is 100 percent chance of rain on Thursday, with thunderstorms also in the forecast. Morning thunderstorms for the opening round are supposed to give way to scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

The forecast does get better as the weekend progresses with a 10 percent chance of rain on Friday, followed by 20 percent on Saturday and Sunday.

But any delays in the tournament figure to be troublesome. Shorter fall days already have the field utilizing two-tee starts, with half beginning on the front nine and the other starting on the back nine.

Even moving part of Thursday's first round into Friday might not provide enough daylight to get the tournament back on schedule. Sunset is expected to come at 5:26 p.m. EST on Thursday.

Normally played in April, the Masters was moved to November this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last time the Masters was forced to finish on a Monday was in 1983 when Seve Ballesteros earned the green jacket.

--Field Level Media

