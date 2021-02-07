Oklahoma City Thunder forward/center Mike Muscala is in the NBA's concussion protocol after suffering a head injury in a 120-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday.
Muscala, 29, must successfully go through a series of steps to show he no longer has concussion symptoms before he can return to the court.
Muscala had 22 points on 7-of-12 shooting when he left the game. He's averaged 9.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 18.2 minutes per game through 21 games this season.
He also sustained a concussion in August in the NBA bubble in Orlando and missed two games.
--Field Level Media
