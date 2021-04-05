The Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday waived forward Justin Jackson after 33 games with the club.
Jackson, 26, made three starts with the Thunder this season. He recorded averages of 7.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 16.5 minutes per game.
For his career, Jackson is averaging 6.6 points per game in 247 contests (61 starts) with the Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks and Thunder. Oklahoma City acquired Jackson in a trade last November.
Jackson was selected No. 15 overall by Portland in the 2017 draft out of North Carolina. The Trail Blazers traded Jackson to Sacramento in a draft-night trade for Zach Collins.
