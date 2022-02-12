Guard Aaron Wiggins on Saturday signed a multiyear contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Terms were not released by OKC. However, The Athletic reports that Wiggins' deal is worth $6.4 million over four years, with a team option on the fourth year.

Wiggins, 23, has appeared in 31 games (18 starts) for the Thunder this season, averaging 7.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in about 22 minutes per game.

--Field Level Media

