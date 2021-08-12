The Oklahoma City Thunder announced the signing Thursday of free agent center Mike Muscala to a multi-year contract.
Terms were not disclosed, but previous reports said the 30-year-old veteran agreed to a two-year, $7 million deal.
Muscala averaged a career-high 9.7 points with 3.8 rebounds over 18.4 minutes in 35 games off the Thunder bench in 2020-21.
He has shot 37.3 percent (122 of 327) from 3-point distance over the past two seasons with OKC.
A second-round pick by Dallas in 2013, the 6-foot-10 Muscala has career averages of 6.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 389 games (30 starts) with the Atlanta Hawks (2013-18), Philadelphia 76ers (2018-19), Los Angeles Lakers (2019) and Oklahoma City.
--Field Level Media
