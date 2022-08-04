The Oklahoma City Thunder re-signed forward/center Mike Muscala on Thursday.
The team didn't announce the contract terms, but Spotrac reported the deal is for one year and $2.64 million.
Muscala, 31, originally joined the Thunder before the 2019-20 season on a two-year, $4.3 million deal.
Muscala was limited to 43 games last season. He last played on Feb. 4, and he later had an arthroscopic procedure and additional lateral ligament repair on his right ankle.
In 2021-22, he averaged 8.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in 13.8 minutes per game, while shooting a career-high 42.9 percent from 3-point range.
Originally a second-round draft pick by the Dallas Mavericks in 2013, he has spent nine NBA seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers and Thunder.
In 432 career games (30 starts), the 6-foot-10 Muscala has averages of 6.2 points and 3.2 rebounds in 15.5 minutes per game.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.