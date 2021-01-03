Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski sustained a concussion during practice on Sunday and has been placed in the NBA's concussion protocol, the team said Sunday.
The 7-foot rookie is averaging 3.8 rebounds, 1.0 points and 1.4 assists in 16 minutes on the season.
The rebuilding Thunder selected Pokusevski with the 17th pick of the 2020 NBA Draft. He turned 19 last month.
--Field Level Media
