Rookie Jalen Williams had a season-high 27 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame a 20-point deficit to beat the visiting San Antonio Spurs 119-111 on Wednesday night.
The Spurs have dropped nine consecutive games, their longest losing streak since 1988-89.
The Thunder, who were without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, snapped a two-game losing streak.
Before the game, Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault said he was sticking with Tre Mann despite his recent offensive struggles.
In five games since returning from missing three games due to injury, Mann was shooting just 28.6 percent from the floor and just 12.5 percent from beyond the arc.
Daigneault's belief was rewarded.
Mann scored 10 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter to help the Thunder claw back from the 20-point hole that formed early in the second half.
Mann made four of his six shots in the fourth quarter to finish 7 of 13 from the floor.
The Thunder began the final quarter with a 10-2 run that began with Mann's 3-pointer.
He tied it a couple minutes later on a running layup, then gave Oklahoma City its first lead since the first quarter with another 3-pointer just before the midpoint of the fourth.
Luguentz Dort added 23 points and Josh Giddey had 14 points and 14 rebounds for Oklahoma City.
The Thunder shot 51.6 percent from the floor
After San Antonio scored a season-high 77 points in the first half in building a big lead, the Spurs' offense slipped after halftime.
San Antonio scored just 34 second-half points, shooting just 28 percent from the floor after the break.
After taking 17 free throws in the first half, the Spurs managed just eight after halftime.
Devin Vassell led the Spurs with 25 points on 7-of-13 shooting. Keldon Johnson added 19 points but was just 5 of 22 from the floor.
After trailing by 17 at halftime, Oklahoma City started the third quarter with a 14-5 run to get back into the game.
The Spurs, who shot 64.3 percent from the floor in the first half, struggled offensively coming out of halftime.
San Antonio finished the third 7 of 27 from the floor as its lead dwindled to eight by the end of the quarter.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.