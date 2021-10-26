Three Minnesota Wild staff members will miss the start of a three-game road trip after being placed in COVID-19 protocol.

Assistant coach Darby Hendrickson, goaltending coach Frederic Chabot and video assistant T.J. Jindra are not on the trip, general manager Bill Guerin announced Tuesday.

The Wild are off to a 4-1-0 start heading into Tuesday night's game at Vancouver. Minnesota then travels to face the Seattle Kraken on Thursday and the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.

Guerin said assistant general manager Chris O'Hearn will help out video coach Jonas Plumb.

--Field Level Media

