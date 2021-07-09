Adolis Garcia's two-run, go-ahead single highlighted a three-run sixth inning, and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 3-2 on Friday night in Arlington, Texas.
Oakland's Cole Irvin (6-8) did not allow a hit through the first five innings, but things quickly fell apart in the sixth for the left-hander. He was pulled after failing to retire any of the first four batters he faced in the frame.
With the A's leading 2-0, Texas' Eli White and Charlie Culberson opened the bottom of the sixth with back-to-back singles, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa was hit by an Irvin pitch for the second time in the contest.
Andy Ibanez's bases-loaded single made it a 2-1 game and chased Irvin, who was charged with three runs while striking out five and hitting three batters.
Garcia, headed to his first All-Star Game next week, then greeted Oakland reliever Sergio Romo with a two-run single to center that put the Rangers up by a run.
Matt Chapman had two hits for the A's, who loaded the bases in the seventh but failed to score.
Oakland fell to 6-13 since June 19. Six of the Athletics' past seven games have been decided by one run, and the A's went 2-4 in those contests.
Oakland is 3-5 this season against the Rangers, who are last in the American League West but 8-5 since June 25.
After having a runner doubled off first base in each of the first two innings, the A's finally broke through in the fourth on Sean Murphy's RBI groundout for a 1-0 lead. Oakland made it 2-0 after Chapman doubled with two outs in the sixth and scored on Jed Lowrie's single.
Those runs were both yielded by Texas starter Jordan Lyles (5-5), who gave up seven hits and a walk while striking out three over six solid innings.
Four Rangers relievers held the A's without a hit over the final three finals. Ian Kennedy pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 15th save.
--Field Level Media
