Team USA coach Gregg Popovich on Thursday confirmed that three players on the select team have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in the protocol.
Popovich did not identify the players but ESPN reported they are Immanuel Quickley of the New York Knicks and Charlotte's Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington.
The three players were not at Thursday's practice with Team USA members, held at UNLV.
Also, Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart of the select team rolled his ankle and had to leave a scrimmage Thursday. Anthony Edwards was lost to a sprained ankle Wednesday.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.