Jul 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia (11) is congratulated by shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrates with teammates after the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith (51) throws to the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) celebrates with teammates after the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals third baseman Maikel Franco (7) talks with Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) before the game at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits an RBI single during the fourth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrates with third baseman Austin Riley (27) after scoring a run during the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) reacts after hitting a double next to Atlanta Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia (11) during the sixth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) scores a run against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
uJul 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez (4) in the dugout before the game against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) steals second base under Washington Nationals second baseman Cesar Hernandez (1) during the fourth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz (20) on the field before the game against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) on the field before the game against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Collin McHugh (32) throws to the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hits a single against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals relief pitcher Jordan Weems (51) in the dugout before the game against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin (46) reacts after giving up a home run to Atlanta Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia (11) during the fifth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia (11) hits a single against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) hits a two run home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits an RBI single against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia (11) is congratulated by third baseman Austin Riley (27) after scoring during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin (46) reacts after giving up a two run home run to Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin (46) throws to the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin (46) throws to the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) throws to the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) throws to the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits an RBI single against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) hits a single against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) throws to the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) throws to the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Adam Duvall (14) hits a single against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) is congratulated by first baseman Matt Olson (28) after hitting a two run home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia (11) is congratulated by shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Austin Riley, Orlando Arcia and Adam Duvall all homered as the Atlanta Braves defeated the Washington Nationals 8-4 on Friday night.
Matt Olson added three RBI-singles for the Braves, who won their eighth straight game against the Nationals.
Starter Ian Anderson (8-5) allowed one run on five hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out five.
Josh Bell had three hits for the Nationals, who have lost eight straight and 14 of 15. They own the worst record in baseball (30-62) with two games remaining before the All-Star break.
Juan Soto of the Nationals was held hitless, but extended his on-base streak to 23 games with three walks.
Washington starter Patrick Corbin (4-12) allowed six runs -- five earned -- on nine hits over five innings. It was Corbin's ninth consecutive loss to Atlanta.
The Nationals closed the gap with a three-run ninth. Runs scored on Victor Robles' RBI single and Juan Soto's bases-loaded walk against Will Smith. A.J. Minter came on to face Ehire Adrianza, allowed a run on a wild pitch and walked Adrianza before striking out Keibert Ruiz for his fifth save.
The Braves jumped on Corbin for three in the first. With one out, Dansby Swanson reached on a throwing error by Luis Garcia. Olson singled home Swanson, ending a streak of four games in which Atlanta scored all its runs via homers.
Riley then smacked a 2-1 pitch to left-center field for his 26th homer of the season and the Braves led 3-0.
Arcia singled leading off the second inning and later scored on a single by Olson to make it 4-0.
Ronald Acuna, Jr. singled with one out in the fourth and stole second. After Swanson walked, Olson struck again, sending a ground ball up the middle to score Acuna.
The Braves made it 6-0 in the fifth when Arcia homered to center.
Washington loaded the bases against Anderson with one out in the sixth. Collin McHugh replaced Anderson, picked up an out, but hit Cesar Hernandez with a pitch to force in a run.
Atlanta got the run back when Duvall doubled and scored on single by William Contreras in the seventh, and Duvall homered in the ninth.
