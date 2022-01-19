Dysin Mayo, Lawson Crouse and Travis Boyd scored in a span of fewer than eight minutes in the second period Wednesday night for the visiting Arizona Coyotes, who maximized their opportunities in a 4-1 win over the New Jersey Devils in Newark, N.J.
Johan Larsson scored in the third period for the Coyotes, who won despite being outshot 36-17. The shots were the second-fewest in a win this season for Arizona, which had 15 shots in a 1-0 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Nov. 29.
Goalie Karel Vejmelka made 35 saves for the Coyotes, who have won two in a row for just the second time this season. Arizona is 5-3-2 in its last 10 games after opening the season 5-21-2.
Nico Hischier scored in the first for the Devils, who have lost three straight and gone nearly two weeks without a win. New Jersey had three games postponed this month due to COVID-related reasons.
Goalie Mackenzie Blackwood made 13 saves for the Devils, who allowed their fewest shots in a loss since the Philadelphia Flyers had 17 shots in a 3-1 win on Jan. 28, 2021.
The Devils outshot the Coyotes 12-1 in the first period and took the lead on Hischier's power-play goal at the 6:09 mark. New Jersey then outshot Arizona 9-1 in the first six minutes of the second before Mayo's sizzling shot sailed past Blackwood, who was screened by teammate Christian Jaros as well as a leaping Liam O'Brien, with 13:10 left.
Alex Galchenyuk picked off a pass by Ryan Graves deep in the Devils' zone to set up the go-ahead goal, which Crouse -- on his knees in the crease -- collected by putting back the rebound of a shot by Loui Eriksson with 8:28 remaining.
Boyd was shoved by Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler just before he got his stick on a shot by Clayton Keller and put it into the net with 5:47 left in the period. The Coyotes put the game out of reach when Crouse passed out of the crease to Larsson, whose shot went beyond Blackwood's stick, 8:27 into the third.
