The NBA suspended two players and fined three others Sunday for their roles in Friday night's on-court altercation between the Houston Rockets and host Sacramento Kings.
Rockets guard Jalen Green and forward Jae'sean Tate were each suspended one game for leaving the bench area.
Houston guard Garrison Mathews ($35,000) and forward Tari Eason ($30,000) and Kings guard Malik Monk ($25,000) were fined.
Mathews initiated the altercation and taunted Monk, who reciprocated in kind. Eason escalated the incident and made inadvertent contact with an official.
The incident occurred with 11:09 left in the Kings' 139-114 victory. It began when Mathews fouled Monk as they were pursuing a loose ball. Both were assessed technical fouls and ejected.
Green and Tate will serve their suspensions Sunday when the Rockets visit the Los Angeles Clippers.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.