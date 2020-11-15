Three members of the Cincinnati Bengals coaching staff were game-day scratches for reasons related to COVID-19, multiple media outlets reported Sunday.

The Bengals (2-5-1) are scheduled to play the Steelers (8-0) in Pittsburgh at 4:25 p.m.

The sidelined coaches are Al Golden (linebackers), Steven Jackson (defensive backs) and Mark Duffner (senior assistant), per reports.

They join wide receivers coach Bob Bicknell, who already was ruled out. Their in-game duties will be spread among other assistant coaches.

The Bengals had at least five players on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.