Three members of the Cincinnati Bengals coaching staff were game-day scratches for reasons related to COVID-19, multiple media outlets reported Sunday.
The Bengals (2-5-1) are scheduled to play the Steelers (8-0) in Pittsburgh at 4:25 p.m.
The sidelined coaches are Al Golden (linebackers), Steven Jackson (defensive backs) and Mark Duffner (senior assistant), per reports.
They join wide receivers coach Bob Bicknell, who already was ruled out. Their in-game duties will be spread among other assistant coaches.
The Bengals had at least five players on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.