The third round of the Cambia Portland Classic in West Linn, Ore. was postponed on Saturday due to overnight rainfall that has affected course conditions.
Per organizers, Oregon Golf Club received more than 1.5 inches of rain on Friday night, with more expected Saturday.
The tournament is scheduled to resume the third round at 7:15 a.m. on Sunday, with play on Monday a possibility. Officials will also determine before Sunday's start whether the event will be shortened to 54 holes.
South Korea's Jin Young Ko, looking for her second LPGA victory of the season, holds a one-shot lead after two rounds. She shot a 5-under 67 on Friday to leave her at 8-under 136.
First-round co-leader Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland is in second at 7 under after a 69 on Friday. Dryburgh is two shots ahead of Spain's Carlota Ciganda, another first-round co-leader who posted a second-round 71.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.