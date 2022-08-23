Brazil's Thiago Monteiro needed just 70 minutes to rout sixth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia 6-4, 6-1 on Monday in a round-of-32 matchup at the Winston-Salem (N.C.) Open.
Monteiro picked on Basilashvili's second serve, winning 20 of 27 points (74 percent). Basilashvili never broke serve in the match, failing on his two break-point opportunities.
The match was the only second-round contest held on Monday, with the remainder of the slate being part of the first round.
German Peter Gojowczyk, Dutch lucky loser Tallon Griekspoor and American Steve Johnson were among those to win in straight sets.
Gojowczyk defeated Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic 6-4, 6-3, Griekspoor toppled Japan's Taro Daniel 7-6 (3), 6-3 and Johnson earned a 6-3, 6-2 win in an all-American match against qualifier Emilio Nava. Swedish wild card Mikael Ymer also pulled off a sweep, besting Argentina's Federico Coria 6-2, 6-3.
Australia's James Duckworth, France's Adrian Mannarino, Chile's Alejandro Tabilo, Taiwan's Chun-Hsin Tseng, the United States' Steve Johnson, Sweden's Mikael Ymer, Italy's Fabio Fognini and Great Britain's Kyle Edmund also advanced to the second round.
Austria's Dominic Thiem saved two match points in the third-set tiebreaker to edge the United States' J.J. Wolf 6-7 (5), 7-5, 7-6 (6).
