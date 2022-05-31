There will be no shortage of wagering possibilities when four top NFL quarterbacks take to the golf course in "The Match VI" on Wednesday from Las Vegas.
Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will team up with Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers to form one team. They will match up against Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.
If experience matters, the Brady-Rodgers pairing seems to be the one to beat, and not because they have 39 seasons of combined NFL experience. The two also took part in "The Match IV" last July, and Brady also played in a 2020 edition.
That experience could go a long way in explaining how Brady/Rodgers are -185 favorites according to SportsBetting.ag, while Allen/Mahomes are +165. Brady/Rodgers are also -150 favorites to record the first birdie, over Allen/Mahomes (+110).
The Brady/Rodgers team is being offered as the -190 favorite at DraftKings, where they have been backed by 72 percent of the bets and 82 percent of the handle.
There are plenty of challenges ahead on the Wynn Golf Club just off the Las Vegas Strip, with an over/under of 3.5 balls to be hit into water hazards. A hole-in-one from any player carries +10000 odds.
At +5000 odds, down from +10000, is whether or not Brady has a wardrobe malfunction after he split his pants in the 2020 version of the event.
The event will be played over 12 holes in a "shamble" format, meaning that all four players play their second shot from the best tee shot. They play out their own ball the rest of the way from there. Odds are that Mahomes will see a fair share of his drives being used. Mahomes is +135 to hit the longest drive of the day, followed by Rodgers (+225), Allen (+375) and Brady (+425).
Being the odds-on best player doesn't necessarily guarantee a cool, calm and collected round. Rodgers is the +150 favorite to be the first participant to use a "curse word," while Brady is +200, Allen is +300 and Mahomes is +400.
This is the first iteration that will not include any professional golfers. Brady will be making his third appearance and Rodgers his second. Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau defeated Brady and Phil Mickelson in July 2021, sending Brady to his second loss in the series.
This will be the first appearance for Mahomes and Allen.
The Match Prop Bets (SportsBetting.ag)
Winning Team
Rodgers/Brady -185
Mahomes/Allen +165
First player to use a curse word
Aaron Rodgers +150
Tom Brady +200
Josh Allen +300
Patrick Mahomes +400
What will be said first?
"Super Bowl" +120
"MVP" -160
Will Tom Brady suffer a wardrobe malfunction?
Yes +5000
What will happen first?
Either team makes a birdie +140
Either team makes a bogey -180
Which team will record first birdie?
Rodgers/Brady -150
Mahomes/Allen +110
Will all players hit the green on any par 3?
Yes -120
No -120
Total balls to settle in water
Over 3.5
Under 3.5
Will any player record an eagle?
Yes +250
No -450
Will any player record a hole-in-one?
Yes +10000
Will any player hole out from off the green?
Yes +325
No -450
Total holes conceded
Over 2.5
Under 2.5
Team to win first hole
Rodgers/Brady +175
Mahomes/Allen +275
Tie +120
Player closest to the pin on first Par 3
Aaron Rodgers +120
Tom Brady +235
Patrick Mahomes +400
Josh Allen +600
Player to hit longest drive
Patrick Mahomes +135
Aaron Rodgers +225
Josh Allen +375
Tom Brady +425
First player to record birdie or better
Aaron Rodgers +120
Tom Brady +250
Patrick Mahomes +275
Josh Allen +700
Leading team through 6 holes
Rodgers/Brady -110
Mahomes/Allen +225
Tie +250
Will match be settled in a playoff?
Yes +200
No -300
Total holes completed before end of match
Over 10.5
Under 10.5
Will Aaron Rodgers make a 30-foot putt?
Yes +725
No -1400
Will Josh Allen make a 30-foot putt?
Yes +700
No -1600
Will Tom Brady make a 30-foot putt?
Yes +700
No -1600
Will Patrick Mahomes make a 30-foot putt?
Yes +700
No -1600
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.