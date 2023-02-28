Thatcher Demko returned to the lineup after a three-month injury absence and stopped 34 shots for the win as the visiting Vancouver Canucks edged the Dallas Stars 5-4 in overtime on Monday night.
The California native made his first start since Dec. 1, when he stopped 15 of 18 shots against the Florida Panthers before having to leave with a groin injury.
Andrei Kuzmenko scored the winner 48 seconds into the overtime on Monday for the Canucks, who are 3-1-1 in their past five games. The winning tally stood up after a five-minute video review to see if Vancouver was offside on the play.
Anthony Beauvillier scored two goals and assisted on the winner, Kuzmenko had a goal and two assists, and Vasily Podkolzin and Sheldon Dries each scored a goal for the Canucks. Quinn Hughes chipped in three assists.
Jamie Benn contributed a goal and an assist while Evgenii Dadonov, Nils Lundkvist and Roope Hintz also scored for Dallas, which fell to 1-3-3 in its past seven games. Jake Oettinger stopped 16 shots.
The Stars tied it 4-4 early in the third period when defenseman Lundkvist took a wrist shot that deflected off a Canucks defender and sailed into the upper half of the net.
Beauvillier opened the scoring just 3:27 into the first period, shooting from a sharp angle and beating Oettinger for his 14th goal.
The teams traded goals just 23 seconds apart during a Canucks power play halfway through the first period. Benn scored while killing the penalty to tie it 1-1, and the Canucks answered on the man advantage with a Dries tip-in goal at 9:00.
Hughes then set up Podkolzin, who made it 3-1 with his second goal of the season at 15:03 of the first.
Making his Dallas debut after being acquired in a trade on Sunday, Dadonov scored at 4:33 of the second to make it 3-2.
Beauvillier notched his second of the game at 11:28 of the second to restore the Canucks' two-goal lead.
Hintz fired a snap shot through Demko's legs on a power play to make it 4-3 with just over two minutes left in the second.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.