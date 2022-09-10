Donovan Smith bounced back from a pair of interceptions to run nine yards for a game-winning touchdown in the second overtime as host Texas Tech defeated No. 25 Houston 33-30 on Saturday.
After Bubba Baxa's 20-yard field goal gave the Cougars a 30-27 lead, Smith passed for a first down and ran for the winning score on second-and-7. He completed 36 of 57 passes for 351 yards and two touchdowns.
Clayton Tune completed 20 of 39 passes for 266 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Houston (1-1).
Houston overcame a holding penalty and Tune threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Golden on the first possession of overtime.
Texas Tech (2-0) converted a fourth-and-20 before Tahj Brooks ran four yards for a tying touchdown.
Baxa kicked a 35-yard field goal to complete a 17-0 second-half run and give the Cougars a 20-17 lead with 37 seconds left in the fourth quarter. However, Smith drove the Red Raiders to Trey Wolff's tying 47-yard field goal with 3 seconds remaining.
On the first play of the third quarter, Tune threw a 63-yard completion to Nathaniel Dell for a first-and-goal at the Texas Tech 4. Brandon Campbell's 2-yard touchdown run cut the Red Raiders' lead to 17-10.
Dell finished with seven catches for 120 yards.
Jayce Rogers intercepted a Smith pass and sprinted 54 yards for a touchdown that tied the score at 17 with 12:25 left.
On the first possession of the game, Texas Tech drove 68 yards in nine plays and Wolff kicked a 25-yard field goal that provided a 3-0 lead that carried into the second quarter.
Dell's 35-yard punt return to the Red Raiders' 19 set up a 25-yard field goal by Baxa that tied the score early in the second quarter.
Texas Tech responded on the ensuing possession with a 43-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Nehemiah Martinez I to take a 10-3 lead.
Smith and Myles Price connected on a 54-yard touchdown pass with 18 seconds left to increase the lead to 17-3 at halftime.
