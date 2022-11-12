Tyler Shough went 20-for-33 passing with 246 yards and a touchdown to lead Texas Tech to a 43-28 win over Kansas in Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday.
Shough also rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries for Texas Tech (5-5, 3-4 Big 12).
Jason Bean went 17-of-28 passing for 270 yards and three touchdowns, and Devin Neal rushed for 190 yards on 24 carries for Kansas (6-4, 3-4).
Texas Tech grabbed a 7-0 lead with 11:51 left in the first quarter on a 6-yard touchdown run by Donovan Smith, but Kansas answered, tying the game at 7-7 with 9:40 remaining in the first on a 66-yard touchdown pass from Bean to Jared Casey.
Following a 33-yard field goal by Trey Wolff with 5:53 to go in the first, Texas Tech extended its lead to 17-7 with 48 seconds remaining in the period on a 36-yard touchdown run by SaRodorick Thompson.
The Red Raiders went up 24-7 with 9:36 left in the second quarter on a 1-yard touchdown pass from Shough to Mason Tharp.
Kansas cut its deficit to 24-14 with 5:44 to go in the second on a 16-yard touchdown run by Bean, and then made it 24-21 with 2:31 until halftime on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Bean to Luke Grimm.
Texas Tech took a 27-21 on a 51-yard field goal by Wolff with three seconds left in the half.
Following a scoreless third quarter, Shough scored on a 9-yard touchdown run to give Texas Tech a 33-21 lead with 14:52 left in the game.
With 8:06 remaining, Kansas cut the Texas Tech lead to 33-28 on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Bean to Quentin Skinner.
Texas Tech extended its lead to 36-28 with 4:19 remaining on a 30-yard field goal by Wolff.
After Texas Tech sacked Bean and recovered a fumble at the Kansas 8-yard line, the Red Raiders took a 43-28 lead on a 5-yard touchdown run with 3:33 remaining by Tahj Brooks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.