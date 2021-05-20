First-year Texas Tech coach Mark Adams will have another new name on the roster, thanks to the addition of former Florida State guard Sardaar Calhoun.
Calhoun signed as a transfer on Wednesday and will have two years of eligibility remaining.
The 6-6, 220-pound Calhoun appeared in all 25 games for the Seminoles last season during their run to the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16, where they lost 76-58 to top-seeded Michigan.
Calhoun played a reserve role for the Seminoles, who went 18-7 overall and 11-4 in ACC play. He finished the season averaging 5.3 points in 14.2 minutes played per game.
Calhoun began his college career at Missouri State University-West Plains where averaged 18.6 points per game -- a program record -- along with 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists through 59 games. He left West Plains second all-time in program history with 1,075 points, 183 3-pointers and 44.3 percent completion on 3-pointers in his two seasons.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.