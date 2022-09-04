wire Texas TE Jahleel Billingsley serving six-game suspension Field Level Media Sep 4, 2022 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Texas tight end Jahleel Billingsley is serving a six-game suspension for an undisclosed reason.Head coach Steve Sarkisian announced the suspension Saturday night following the Longhorns' 52-10 win against Louisiana-Monroe in their season opener.Billingsley didn't play in the contest, giving him five games remaining on his suspension.Sarkisian said the NCAA-invoked suspension is not legal in nature and it dates to Billingsley's time at Alabama. The tight end transferred to Texas following the 2021 season.The two worked together when Sarkisian was offensive coordinator at Alabama before becoming the Longhorns' head coach.Billingsley played in 36 games over three seasons at Alabama and caught 37 passes for 559 yards and six touchdowns.The Longhorns host Alabama next weekend in Austin, Texas.--Field Level Media Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Read Kickoff '22 Now View the e-Edition Search the MDJ's archives Never miss important local news from the MDJ Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. MDJ News Updates Select All / None Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now "Record-setting crowd" attends 36th annual Art in the Park in Marietta Square Smyrna man indicted for shooting at Marietta home on three occasions AROUND TOWN: A squabble, a snub, a scuffle, a scam Judge dismisses $150M lawsuit filed by family of Vincent Truitt, killed by Cobb police in 2020 Eastminster Presbyterian celebrates 50 years
